Namibia: Harmful Masculinity Norms Drive Men to Suicide, Ill-Health, Says Minister Kantema

9 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of gender equality and child welfare Emma Kantema has warned that harmful masculinity norms are driving men to take their own lives.

Speaking at the men's conference at Katima Mulilo on Monday, the minister urged men to challenge the norms, saying phrases like "be a man", "real men do not show weakness" contribute to suicide and mental illness among men.

"It takes courage to unlearn what men have been taught and to admit that some beliefs, norms or attitudes no longer serve men, they may harm them," she said.

She added that positive norms that help men treat each other equally with respect and dignity should be preserved.

"When people respect each other as equals, workplaces thrive, families become stronger and communities grow more compassionately," she said.

Citing statistics, Kantema expressed concern over men's physical and mental health, saying that many avoid seeking medical attention.

Namibia recorded 542 suicide deaths in 2024, with the majority being men. The Oshana region recorded the highest number of cases, followed by the Zambezi region.

Kantema expressed frustration over a high number of men in prisons, saying the figures could be reduced if stereotypes were challenged.

"Taking care of our health does not make us less masculine, it makes us more responsible. A healthy man is a better father, a better partner, and a better leader," she said.

She urged the normalisation of conversations around mental health, saying men must feel safe to openly speak about their struggles and challenge the idea that men must always appear strong and emotionless.

