Khartoum — Director General of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, visited the Khartoum State Government Secretariat, where he was received by Khartoum State (Governor) Ahmed Osman Hamza and senior security officials.

The Wali of Khartoum State praised the Intelligence Service's support during the war and the "Battle of Dignity," highlighting efforts to clear the capital of military presence, remove informal settlements, and relocate foreign nationals under Sovereignty Council Decree No. 153. He noted progress in resolving the water crisis but flagged a shortfall of over 13,000 residential electricity transformers.

General Mufaddal commended the Wali's leadership and emphasized his visit aimed to enhance the Intelligence Service's operations. He noted ongoing improvements in the capital and urged attention to environmental issues and completing essential services.

He also warned that the rebellion remains active via militia collaborators and sleeper cells, stressing the need to rebuild social cohesion and combat hate speech through cultural and artistic initiatives, with the Intelligence Service ready to assist.