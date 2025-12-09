Sudan: TSC Advisory Office Steps Up Coordination With Nordic Envoys On Humanitarian Action and Civilian Protection

Port Sudan — The Executive Director at the Advisory Office of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) for Organizations and Humanitarian Action, Brigadier Mujahid Abdel-Jabbar, held high-level talks today with representatives of Nordic countries -- the Swedish Special Envoy to Sudan, the Finnish Ambassador in Cairo, and the Danish Ambassador in Addis Ababa -- to advance humanitarian action and strengthen efforts to protect civilians in Sudan.

Brigadier Mujahid Abdel-Jabbar emphasized Sudan's expectation for increased humanitarian support and a more active role from the European Union in bolstering national responses to the country's growing challenges. He welcomed the constructive positions of European partners backing the peace process and stressed the need for urgent humanitarian priorities to take precedence in the EU's agenda during the next phase.

The Nordic representatives reaffirmed their countries' commitment to safeguarding civilians, preventing attacks on vital infrastructure, and sustaining support for humanitarian operations, while strengthening ongoing partnerships with Sudan.

The meeting forms part of a broader series of coordination engagements aimed at expanding collaboration with international partners and enhancing humanitarian action amid the exceptional circumstances facing the country.