Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Acceleration of Medical Council Services and Completion of Physicians' Procedures

9 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris directed the acceleration of reopening the Medical Council's service windows and the meticulous completion of all physicians' procedures, in a move aimed at facilitating their duties and strengthening the efficiency of the health sector.

The directive came during his inspection visit on Monday to the headquarters of the Medical Council, where he reviewed its current conditions and the nature of services delivered over the past period.

During the visit, His Excellency received a comprehensive briefing from the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Council, Dr. Al-Rasheed Ahmed Hamza, who outlined the Council's programmes, projects, and future plans designed to enhance performance and improve service delivery.

The Prime Minister stressed his attention to physicians' concerns and the need to expedite their registration processes, noting that such measures provide strong support for medical cadres and reinforce their ability to fulfil their humanitarian mission.

His Excellency was also briefed on the major challenges and issues hindering the Council's operations, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the Council's strategic plans and addressing all impediments affecting its work, to ensure the continuity of its vital role in regulating the medical profession.

