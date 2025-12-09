Sudan: Federal Health Minister Meets Northern European Ambassadors to Boost Sudan's Health and Humanitarian Support

9 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, SUNA - Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met with ambassadors and special envoys from several Northern European countries, including the Swedish Special Envoy to Sudan, and the ambassadors of Denmark and Finland, in a meeting coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to the press after Monday's meeting, the Minister said discussions focused on Sudan's health and humanitarian situation and the role of these countries in supporting the urgent needs. The meeting reviewed the state of healthcare during years of conflict and presented a five-pronged response plan, alongside ongoing collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health and United Nations agencies.

Dr. Ibrahim highlighted key priorities, including maternal and child health, cases of sexual assault, child nutrition, and healthcare initiatives in Darfur in partnership with local organizations. The attending envoys praised the Ministry's commitment to the most vulnerable groups, particularly mothers and children, and its continuous provision of services in Darfur. They reaffirmed their countries' dedication to sustaining support for Sudan and addressing existing gaps.

