Sudan Urges International Pressure On UAE to End RSF Support Amid Escalating Displacement Crisis

Geneva, December 8, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, delivered the country's statement at the ministerial segment of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Council on Monday, warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis fuelled by the Janjaweed militia.

Highlighting the militia's deliberate targeting of civilians and key infrastructure, the Minister described the catastrophic impact of recent massacres in El-Fashir and other regions, which have transformed Sudan into the world's largest hotspot for forced displacement. Over 12 million Sudanese have been displaced internally (IDPS) or forced to flee abroad, turning Sudan from a host to a source of migration.

The Minister also outlined Sudan's ongoing efforts to strengthen migration management, including tighter border controls, dismantling human-smuggling networks, improving identity and registration systems, and organizing voluntary returns--all in partnership with the IOM despite the severe challenges posed by the rebellion.

He called on the international community to pressure the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stop providing military and logistical support to the Janjaweed militia, stressing that such external backing prolongs the conflict, deepens civilian suffering, and threatens regional stability.