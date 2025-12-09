Sudan: Prime Minister Discusses Humanitarian and Political Support for Sudan With Nordic Delegation

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met on Monday in his office with a delegation from the Nordic countries, led by the Swedish Envoy to Sudan and joined by the Danish Ambassador in Addis Ababa and the Finnish Ambassador in Cairo. The meeting aimed to review developments in the humanitarian situation in Sudan and enhance political and humanitarian support efforts, given that these countries are among Sudan's largest donors.

The Prime Minister delivered a comprehensive briefing on the political and humanitarian landscape, outlining the key challenges facing the country and the ongoing efforts to address the Sudanese crisis. He also detailed the current state of the political process in Sudan and the potential pathways toward solutions that would safeguard the unity, security, and stability of the nation.

The Nordic delegation conveyed full appreciation and solidarity with Sudan, firmly condemning the crimes and violations committed by the terrorist militia, and expressed their complete readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance and supporting stability in Sudan.