Sudan: Federal Health Minister Meets Regional Director of Al-Basar Charity Foundation

Port Sudan — Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, on Monday met with Dr. Al-As Ahmed Kamel, the Regional Director of the Al-Basar (Sight) Charity Foundation in Sudan, along with his team. The meeting reviewed the Foundation's efforts during the war, highlighting its successes in resuming operation of hospitals across the states and organizing more than 26 free eye treatment camps. Discussions also covered ongoing preparations to restore services in Khartoum State, particularly in the Al-Riyadh neighbourhood.

The Minister stated that the purpose of the meeting was to extend an invitation to the opening of the Mecca Specialized Eye Hospital in Port Sudan, a reference hospital scheduled to be inaugurated on the 16th of this month with the attendance of the Prime Minister.

For his part, the Regional Director emphasized the importance of partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and the ongoing efforts to indigenize and localize eye care services in Red Sea State.