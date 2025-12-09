Sudan: Foreign Ministry Staff Back Communal Kitchens for IDPs From El Fashir and Bara

9 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, praised the initiative by members of the Ministry's Social Solidarity (Takaful) Fund to support communal kitchens serving internally displaced persons (IDPs) from El Fashir and Bara.

Ambassador Suleiman Abdel-Tawab, Chairman of the Fund, told SUNA after meeting the Foreign Minister on Monday that members--including ambassadors, diplomats, administrators, accountants, workers, and retirees--are committed to supporting the Battle of Dignity "Al-Karama" and broader community initiatives that strengthen national cohesion. Despite modest incomes, they are contributing to mobilizing the national will.

The Fund's staff at headquarters donated $15,000 to aid the IDPs, complementing even larger personal contributions from their colleagues in external missions, reinforcing support for national unity and the War of Dignity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.