Sudan: Foreign Ministry Staff Back Communal Kitchens for IDPs From El Fashir and Bara

Port Sudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, praised the initiative by members of the Ministry's Social Solidarity (Takaful) Fund to support communal kitchens serving internally displaced persons (IDPs) from El Fashir and Bara.

Ambassador Suleiman Abdel-Tawab, Chairman of the Fund, told SUNA after meeting the Foreign Minister on Monday that members--including ambassadors, diplomats, administrators, accountants, workers, and retirees--are committed to supporting the Battle of Dignity "Al-Karama" and broader community initiatives that strengthen national cohesion. Despite modest incomes, they are contributing to mobilizing the national will.

The Fund's staff at headquarters donated $15,000 to aid the IDPs, complementing even larger personal contributions from their colleagues in external missions, reinforcing support for national unity and the War of Dignity.