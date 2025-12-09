Uganda: Minister Oryem Decries Rising Political Violence As Kampala Marks World Syrian Day

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem has sharply criticised the rising political violence overshadowing the 2026 presidential campaigns, describing recent clashes as unacceptable and dangerous to Uganda's democratic trajectory.

Speaking in Kampala on Monday during celebrations to mark World Syrian Day, Oryem said the violent incidents, intimidation and confrontations reported in several parts of the country were senseless disruptions that Ugandans must reject.

"It is very unfortunate that there is violence that took place recently in Gulu, and I condemn any form of violence in all its manifestations," Oryem said. He urged all political actors to conduct themselves within the law.

"Anybody who acts, provokes or breaches the law will be subject to the laws of the country. Nobody is above the law. More importantly, we must restrain ourselves and avoid any situation that can bring violence or clashes between security forces and our citizens," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His warning comes amid heightened tension in the election cycle, with multiple clashes recorded between rival supporters in recent weeks. Human rights groups and election observers have raised concern about the pattern, calling for impartial policing, greater restraint and stronger protections for voters and candidates.

At the same event, Oryem reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to strengthening ties with Syria, a nation rebuilding after years of conflict. He noted that bilateral cooperation was becoming an increasingly important pillar of Uganda's foreign policy, especially in trade and diplomacy.

"We hope this opens new doors for bilateral relations between our two countries. We have not had formal diplomatic missions between us since Independence. But we hope that, due to this development, Uganda can now open a mission in Syria, and the Honorary Consular office here can be upgraded to a full embassy," Oryem said.

He added that Uganda was exploring new opportunities to expand exports to Syria, saying closer cooperation could create openings for agricultural products, manufactured goods and skilled labour.

World Syrian Day, observed annually, celebrates Syria's cultural heritage, resilience and international partnerships. This year's commemoration in Kampala attracted diplomats, cultural groups and officials from various government ministries.

The Honorary Consul of the Syrian Arab Republic in Kampala, Dr Tamouh Moustafa, pledged to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, noting that the health sector remains one of the most important areas of cooperation.