Uganda: MTN Eswatini, Kiira Motors Strike Partnership to Advance Electric Mobility

MTN Eswatini has declared its readiness to partner with Uganda's electric vehicle manufacturer, Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), in a move expected to accelerate the growth of sustainable transport and digital solutions in the kingdom and the wider region.

The announcement was made during a high-level engagement held on Saturday at the Happy Valley Hotel in Lobamba.

Acting MTN Eswatini CEO Jerry J. Soko said the partnership positions the telecom as a driver of homegrown African innovations.

"For long, Africa has been on the receiving part of technology. We see this expedition as proof that Africa is now leading the development of its own solutions," Soko said.

"Together, we can harness the power of digital connectivity and electric mobility to enhance transportation efficiency and drive economic growth in a sustainable manner."

As part of the partnership, MTN Eswatini will provide digital and connectivity solutions for every Kayoola Electric Coach deployed in the country.

The support aligns with the ongoing African electric mobility expedition led by MTN Uganda and the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat under the Office of the President.

Representing King Mswati III, Tholani Mkhaliphi, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, reaffirmed the monarch's support for Kiira Motors and Eswatini's readiness to embrace electric mobility.

He noted that the King's endorsement of KMC followed his visit to Uganda last year.

"Our King endorsed Kiira Motors Corporation following his visit to Uganda. We welcome you to Swaziland and hope our relationship will bear fruit," Mkhaliphi said.

Catherine Muwumuza, superintendent of support services at Uganda's Ministry of Science and Technology, said the collaboration strengthens MTN Eswatini's role in advancing sustainable e-mobility technologies, adding that Internet of Things solutions will support fleet management and performance monitoring.

KMC's legal head and expedition lead, Elias Bwambale, welcomed MTN Eswatini's enthusiasm, describing the partnership as a milestone for African ingenuity.

"Just as the Kiira Electric Coach stands as a testament to African ingenuity, our partnership will showcase the capabilities of Eswatini in adopting innovative solutions for a greener future," Bwambale said.

Saturday's engagement brought together delegates from the Eswatini Kingdom, a Ugandan delegation led by Uganda's Ambassador to South Africa, Paul Amoru, and partners from MTN, KMC and the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat.

It followed the arrival of the African electric expedition team in Eswatini on Friday.

MTN, which is serving as the expedition's Connectivity Partner and sponsor, is supporting the more than 13,000-kilometre journey by ensuring constant communication, tracking and safety for the team.

Ibrahim Senyonga, MTN Uganda's General Manager for Enterprise Business, said the initiative reflects MTN's wider commitment to Africa's progress.

"We are enabling the safety and success of this mission, just as we enable millions of customers and thousands of businesses every day," Senyonga said, noting that MTN aims to deliver scalable solutions beyond communication and connectivity for the transport sector.

MTN Eswatini urged government agencies, private sector players and the public to support sustainable initiatives that move the kingdom towards a greener economy, stating that the partnership with Kiira Motors symbolises its long-term investment in innovation and Africa's future.