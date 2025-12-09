Uganda: MPs Urge Govt to Back Sports Talent in Youngest Regions

The youth alone make up 22.7 percent of the population. MPs from the Lango and Northern sub regions said better investment in sports would help turn that demographic weight into talent development, job creation, and professional pathways.

"We have so many upcoming footballers and athletes in other disciplines, but what is lacking is funding. With more support, we can elevate these talents," MP Ocan said.

Christine Akello, the Erute North MP and a former athlete, said the country's sporting potential is still widely under-utilised.

She asked government to support legislators who want to return to their constituencies and mobilise young athletes.

"My appeal to the government is to give those of us who have participated in sports a special consideration so we can go back home, mobilise, and identify young talent," Akello said.

Hosting the regional tournament is also giving Uganda an economic lift, with visiting delegations praising the country's hospitality and pleasant weather.

Monday saw competition in athletics, tug of war, and football at Namboole Stadium and Lugogo.

The games continue tomorrow with golf, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball.

All events are broadcast live on NBS Sport and the AfroMobile app.