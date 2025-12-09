Somalia's Prime Minister Attends Qatar National Day Celebrations in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, participated in a ceremony in Mogadishu marking Qatar's National Day, an event commemorated annually on December 18.

The celebration, brought forward this year, honors the unification of Qatar in 1878 and was officially established as a national holiday on June 21, 2007. It also pays tribute to the country's founder and the historic struggle to build the nation.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Hamza congratulated the Qatari government and thanked it for its continuous support to both the Somali people and government.

He emphasized the "brotherly, cooperative, and mutually beneficial" relationship between Somalia and Qatar.

The Somali leader also highlighted the strengthening diplomatic, trade, and development ties between the two countries, noting that the partnership reflects the shared interests and development goals of both societies.