South Africa: Nzimande Meets With Department's Entities

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande has held one-on-one meetings with the leadership of his department's entities as part of efforts to enhance the impact and visibility of the department.

Held last week, the discussions followed a special meeting held in August with the Chairpersons and CEOs of the entities under the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

At the meeting in August, Nzimande emphasised the importance of upholding good governance among the leaders of these entities. This includes combating corruption, minimising waste, and promoting transformation within the department's organisations.

The Minister also stressed the need for continuous improvement in the relationship and communication between the department and its entities.

He highlighted that the National System of Innovation (NSI) must be adaptable to the evolving domestic economic and geopolitical landscape.

After the commitments made during the August meeting, and with the support of DSTI Director-General Dr Mlungisi Cele and the senior management team, the Minister met last week with the boards and executives of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the National Research Foundation (NRF), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

"Guided by the White Paper and the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as the ever-changing external environment, we will continue to make bold and decisive shifts in the focus areas of our department and its entities," Nzimande said.

He further emphasised the need to continually redefine the role of the DSTI and its entities to combat the perception of elitism and to enhance the national impact of their work.

"As part of this strategic repositioning, we have recently adopted a new departmental mantra: 'Placing Science, Technology, and Innovation at the centre of Government, Education, Industry, and Society.' The realisation of our mantra relies on several critical enablers, including the need to significantly elevate the scale and profile of our work."

These ministerial engagements with DSTI entities aim to address key issues identified in various performance reports, including the 2020-2025 end-term assessment, the 2024/25 annual reports, and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation's 2024 online self-assessment tool.

The outcomes of these meetings are intended to provide feedback to the entities for developing the 2026/27 annual performance plans (APPs) and, if necessary, revising the 2025-2030 strategic plans.

The outcomes will also be incorporated into the second draft of the APPs, which are due for submission to the department by 16 January 2026.

Further ministerial engagements will occur with other DSTI entities during the first half of 2026.

"More broadly, these engagements are part of Minister Nzimande's long-term goal of empowering the DSTI and its entities to make bold, impactful changes that will enhance the role of science, technology, and innovation in improving the well-being of our society," said the department.