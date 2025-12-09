South Africa: Water Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Protect Orange-Senqu River Basin

The Ministers responsible for water from the four Orange-Senqu River Basin states have reiterated their shared commitment to safeguarding the river basin as a strategic resource underpinning regional water security, climate resilience, economic development, and ecological sustainability.

The Ministers from the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, and the Republic of South Africa recently met in Gaborone, Botswana, for the 8th Ordinary Meeting of the Orange-Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) Forum of the Parties.

According to a communiqué, the meeting reviewed progress on the cooperative management, development, and protection of the basin's shared water resources and set strategic priorities to guide ORASECOM's ongoing programmes.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to cooperative governance of the basin and welcomed significant progress achieved since the 2023 Forum held in the City of Tshwane, South Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the key achievements noted are:

· Advancement of the Revised ORASECOM Agreement: Ministers noted progress towards the ratification of the revised 2018 Agreement, which aims to modernise and strengthen the Commission's legal and institutional framework to better respond to contemporary water challenges.

· Prioritising sanitation and water quality: The Ministers acknowledged the integration of sanitation into the next Integrated Water Resources Management and Investment Plan (2026-2035). This will ensure coordinated action on pollution, water quality monitoring, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services, and cross-sectoral coordination.

· Improving flow conditions in the Lower Orange-Senqu: The Ministers noted progress toward the Noordoewer/Vioolsdrift Dam Bridging Feasibility Study. With ORASECOM designated as the Project Executing Agency, procurement of the technical consultant is now underway.

Progress made

The Forum commended the Commission for delivering significant basin-wide initiatives, including:

Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project (L-BWTP)

This flagship, multi-country water security project has completed both its pre-feasibility phase and the Dam Technical Feasibility Study. Outstanding work, including the technical study of the Water Conveyance System (WCS), Environmental and Social Assessments for both dam and conveyance infrastructure, and financial, legal, and institutional assessments, is expected to conclude by mid-2027.

Successful hosting of the 2025 Investment Conference

Held in Maseru in May 2025, the conference mobilised high-level political commitment and enhanced engagement with development partners, financiers, and private-sector actors focused on climate-resilient water investments.

Completion of the UNDP-GEF SAP Implementation Project

Field projects in all four countries delivered tangible community and ecosystem benefits--groundwater desalination in Botswana, improved water-quality monitoring in Lesotho, and the development of an estuarine management plan in South Africa.

Initiation of the ORASECOM Water Fund

The Ministers welcomed the progress toward establishing a dedicated long-term financing mechanism to support basin restoration, water security, and climate resilience. A Project Identification Form has been submitted to the Global Environment Facility to support further development.

Advancing gender leadership in water diplomacy

The Forum commended ongoing efforts to strengthen the Women in Water Diplomacy Network in the basin, acknowledging recent appointments of basin representatives to the Network's Global Council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Oceans South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministers also reviewed the Commission's financial status and expressed appreciation for continued support from international partners, including the African Development Bank and the Government of Germany. They encouraged sustained resource mobilisation and broader partnerships to secure long-term programme delivery.

Cooperation

The forum further welcomed steady progress within existing cooperation frameworks, including the Permanent Water Commission (Namibia-South Africa), the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission, and the Botswana-South Africa Joint Permanent Technical Commission, highlighting the value of technical collaboration and shared management across the river basin.

The 9th Ordinary Meeting of the Forum of the Parties will be held in 2026 by the Kingdom of Lesotho.