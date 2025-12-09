South Africa: Qantas Airways Direct Flight to SA to Boost Tourism

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille on Monday welcomed the launch of Qantas Airways' new direct flight between Johannesburg and Perth adding that it will boost tourism and trade.

De Lille said the move will also people-to-people relations between South Africa and Australia.

The launch took place in Johannesburg and was attended by the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, Australian High Commissioner, Tegan Brink and senior executives from Qantas, South African Tourism, the Gauteng Tourism Authority and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

De Lille said the new direct route represents more than just an addition to South Africa's air network.

"This is not just a new connection on a route map; it is a bridge between two nations, two peoples, and two tourism markets with enormous potential. It unlocks deeper collaboration, increased two-way travel, and stronger people-to-people ties," she said.

The launch follows shortly after South Africa's successful hosting of the G20 Summit in November, a milestone which showcased the country's capability as a world-class Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

"The world recently saw a confident, warm, and capable South Africa, able to host global leaders with distinction. This momentum is carried forward through initiatives like expanded air connectivity.

She further emphasised that increased air connectivity remains a central pillar of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan 2025-2029, particularly under its ease-of-access focus area, which addresses air routes, visa systems, and the removal of travel barriers.

The latest aviation data reflects strong recovery and expansion:

· International seat capacity now stands at 8.5 million, a 9.1% increase over 2024.

· 4.6 million seats are allocated to long-haul routes and 3.9 million to short-haul routes.

· Double-digit seat growth has been recorded since June 2025.

"This is airlift expansion at scale, backed by policy, planning and strong partnerships," the Minister said.

Strengthening connectivity

The Johannesburg-Perth service significantly strengthens South Africa's connectivity with the Oceania region and is expected to play a critical role in growing inbound business events and leisure tourism.

It also provides improved access ahead of major industry events such as Meetings Africa 2026 and Africa's Travel Indaba 2026.

The route will also benefit South Africans travelling to Australia for business, education and family purposes, reinforcing two-way mobility and economic participation.

Tourism performance from Australia continues to show strong growth:

· Arrivals from Australia in 2025 are nearly 30% higher than in 2024.

· Arrivals are now 10% above pre-COVID levels, signalling not only recovery but sustained expansion.

The new direct flight is also expected to play a strategic role as South Africa prepares to host major international sporting events, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027, further strengthening sporting and cultural ties between the two nations.

"Sport has always been a powerful bridge between South Africa and Australia. This service strengthens that bond even further," the Minister said.

Minister De Lille further highlighted that South African Tourism will work closely with Qantas and industry partners to stimulate demand and ensure the long-term success of the route, while also positioning South Africa as an accessible gateway for travellers from across the wider Oceania region, including New Zealand.

"South Africa is rising. Tourism is thriving. And the world is taking notice. This new route brings new opportunities, new partnerships, and new travellers. South Africa awaits, and we cannot wait to welcome visitors who will arrive because of this flight," the Minister concluded.