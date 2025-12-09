Kenya: Sonko Unveils New Party, Signals Bold Return to Politics

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has officially received the registration certificate for his new political outfit, the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), marking what he describes as the beginning of a major political resurgence.

Sonko, who has been inching back into the political arena after years of legal and eligibility battles, said the newly registered party will serve as the "foundation of his political comeback" as he repositions himself ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"This is the party to watch. We are building a movement that will help form the next government. Our foundation is economic transformation, development, and upgrading the livelihoods of Kenyans," Sonko confirmed.

The NEDP leader issued an open invitation, positioning the party as a broad coalition for national renewal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after being handed the certificate, Sonko said NEDP will champion economic empowerment, job creation, inclusive development and a people-first governance model.

He described the party as a home for Kenyans feeling politically sidelined, promising a movement that focuses on "real issues affecting ordinary citizens."

"We welcome everyone from Gen Z to elders, from all political backgrounds anyone who believes in changing our country. Let us join hands and work together,"Sonko noted.

Sonko has in recent months intensified his public engagements, charity activities, grassroots mobilisation and political commentary--moves widely seen as precursors to a full-throttle return.

The NEDP registration now gives him a formal political vehicle, ending speculation over which party he would use for his comeback bid.