Somalia: Somaliland's Borama Reopens and Resumes Daily Life After Thursday's Unrest

Borama — Calm has returned to the Somaliland city of Borama after unrest on Thursday led to clashes and disruptions across parts of the Awdal regional capital, residents and local officials said on Tuesday.

Businesses reopened and movement resumed as security deployments were eased following President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro's" decision on Saturday to suspend a planned cultural event that had triggered public tensions. The president said he acted "in the national interest" and that he would "not allow the blood of Somaliland's people to be shed."

Traditional elders from the Awdal region played a central role in de-escalating the situation, moving quickly to mediate between authorities and community groups.

"People feel safe again. The city is back to normal," said Abdirizak Yusuf, a shopkeeper in central Borama.

"The elders stepped in at the right moment. Their involvement helped prevent further trouble," said Mohamed Omer, a community representative.

Residents said stability was restored gradually from Friday evening onward, with youth volunteers launching street-cleaning campaigns in areas affected by the unrest.

Borama is widely regarded as a centre of education, culture and stability in Somaliland, attracting thousands of students from across the Horn of Africa each year. The city also hosted the landmark peace conference in the 1993 that laid the foundations of the current Somaliland political system.

Somaliland government and community leaders have urged continued restraint to maintain stability as daily life returns to normal.

