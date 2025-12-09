Namibia: Roads Authority Boss Tjivikua Appointed Despite Sexual Harassment Investigation

Timeline:

Recruitment - 3 February

Candidates shortlisted - 15 October

Tjivikua appointed - 5 November

Investigations completed - 24 November

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi says he was not informed about a sexual harassment complaint against the newly appointed Roads Authority (RA) boss before approving his appointment.

He says the Roads Authority (RA) board failed to tell him that Hippy Tjivikua was facing a sexual harassment investigation at the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) when he was recommended for the job.

Tjivikua replaces Conrad Lutombi, whose contract ends on 31 December.

The minister, who is legally required to approve the RA board's executive appointment, last week told The Namibian the allegations were never disclosed to him.

"Was I made aware of the allegations prior to his appointment? No, I was not made aware of any such allegations," he said.

This comes after The Namibian on Wednesday reported that a former staff member accused Tjivikua of inappropriate conduct, prompting the board to appoint law firm Köpplinger Boltman Van Greunen to carry out an external investigation. The group's chairperson, Andrew Kanime, has confirmed that a complaint was lodged by a former employee, but said an independent investigation cleared Tjivikua of any wrongdoing.

Tjivikua has denied wrongdoing to The Namibian, claiming the complaint is an attempt to damage his reputation.

The process

According to Nekundi, the RA board presented him with a comprehensive recruitment dossier - minus the sexual harassment allegations.

He said the documents showed that the board had advertised the post, shortlisted candidates and conducted interviews on 15 October.

Recruitment, he said, was facilitated by Vision Consulting CC, which handled the nine-stage selection process that began on 3 February this year. The interview scores presented to the minister ranked Tjivikua as the front runner with 82.62%.

"The board provided me with all documentations on the processes undertaken, spearheaded by a consultant, which resumed the task of the recruitment on 3 February 2025 under nine stages. The report includes the interview score of Mr Tjivikua as 82.62%.

"The interview panel consisted of six members. All the above is as per the report presented to me," Nekundi said.

VIDEO, AUDIO PROOF

Lawyer Richard Metcalfe, who is representing the alleged victim, in documents seen by The Namibian accused Tjivikua of sexual harassment, including claims that he asked her to address him as 'Tate Tjivikua' - meaning 'father' in Oshiwambo.

Metcalfe yesterday told The Namibian the outcome of the investigations is "a cover-up".

"This is a typical example of dirty old men covering up for other dirty old men," he said.

He said his client has provided videos and audio clips as evidence.

"There was never a disciplinary hearing. The complainant gave full video and audio clips. Sexual harassment in the workplace remains the norm in Namibia," Metcalfe said.

THE ALLEGATIONS

The complainant formally lodged a complaint of sexual harassment and chauvinistic behaviour against Tjivikua and another WBCG manager on 22 November 2024.

In her initial correspondence, she set out claims of a "toxic environment" characterised by sexual harassment and what her lawyers described as "disgusting chauvinistic behaviour" within the organisation.

On 23 November 2024, her lawyers escalated the grievance to the WBCG board of directors, requesting intervention and corrective action.

On 19 March 2025, Köpplinger Boltman Van Greunen legal practitioners informed her that they had been appointed to investigate the allegations and summoned her for interviews on 20 March.

She tendered her resignation, stating she could not return "to work with sexual predators", confirming her intention to pursue both civil and criminal action.

"Our client will not return to work with sexual predators and hereby tenders 30 days' notice effective from 1 December 2025 of her resignation," the lawyers' document reads.

Responding to The Namibian, Tjivikua last week said the allegations are "false, baseless and defamatory, and a desperate attempt to tarnish my good name and reputation".

He said he left the Corridor Group with a clean record and his reputation intact.

"My conscience is clear. My right to recourse is also strictly reserved. Even the board of directors made it very clear that there is no case. Jealousy down . . ," he said.

RA Board response

Responding to The Namibian yesterday, RA board chairperson Martins Kambulu said the board will not respond on matters that fall outside the mandate of the Roads Authority and may involve other institutions or processes.

He said the board followed due process during the recruitment exercise.

"What we can confirm is that the board followed all applicable legal, regulatory and governance requirements during the recruitment and appointment process.

"The board undertook a structured and competitive recruitment process guided by the Roads Authority Act, relevant human resources policies, and best practice governance standards. Key criteria included leadership experience, technical competence within the roads and transport sector, strategic capability, and a demonstrable track record in organisational management," he said.

Kambulu said interviews were conducted by a duly constituted panel in accordance with established procedures.

"As is standard practice, internal recruitment documentation contains personal information and is therefore subject to confidentiality and data protection requirements.

"For these reasons, we are unable to share individual applications or internal interview records. However, we can assure you that all shortlisted candidates were assessed through the same formal and transparent process," he said, adding that the process undertaken was fair, compliant, and aimed at selecting the most suitably qualified candidate to lead the organisation.

'No evidence

WBCG informed the alleged victim on 24 November that the independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against unnamed employees had been finalised.

The final report, dated 18 November 2025, concluded that there was insufficient evidence of sexual harassment to establish a prima facie case to proceed with disciplinary charges.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.