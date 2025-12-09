Namibia: 1 039 House Break-Ins Reported in Windhoek in Four Months

8 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Police have recorded 1 039 housebreaking cases in the Khomas region between June, July, August, and September.

This was confirmed by regional crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says six housebreaking cases were recorded since the beginning of December countrywide.

Shikwambi urges the public to ensure their homes, businesses and properties are safeguarded when traveling during the festive season.

"Secure your homes, enhance security features and safety measures, and alert families to keep an eye on your properties," she says.

Shikwambi advises the public to report to their nearest police station to request patrols in their area during their absence.

"The police cannot be everywhere at the same time, however, efforts are being made. It is a shared responsibility. Police officers are on duty 24 hours," she says.

