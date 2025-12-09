Namibia: 'I Ride With My Heart'

Coetzee, Holtrup win Nedbank Desert Dash

Drikus Coetzee and Nina Holtrup were crowned the Nedbank Desert Dash champions on Saturday after winning the men's and women's solo races.

Coetzee covered the 401km race from Windhoek through the Khomas Hochland and the Namib Desert down to Swakopmund at the coast in 14 hours, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds, to finish more than an hour and a half ahead of Jaques Hanekom and Martin Freyer, who came in together in second and third places, respectively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

European champion Andreas Seewald of Germany seemed to be on course to win the title, but had to withdraw after his rear wheel got irreparably damaged in an accident with about 100km to go.

That put Coetzee clear to snatch his second title after his first success in 2022, while he narrowly missed out last year, after finishing a split second behind Konny Looser.

After the race, Coetzee said it was a bittersweet moment.

"I'm proud of my ride and what I achieved today, considering the build-up I had over the last three months with illness and stuff, but at the same time, it's definitely not the way a sportsman would like to win.

"I'd like to give a heartfelt message to Andreas. He was leading, but that's sport. I've had my bad luck in this race and it's not finished until it's finished. So as a sportsman, I feel for him," he said.

Doing his oIwn thing

"But I'm very, very glad to pull off my second win at the Desert Dash. I'd also like to thank all my fans and my family, everyone who's dealing with me, for all their input and support. Every time I go out, I ride with my heart, I don't ride according to a script or anything, I just do my own thing, and I think that worked for me today," he said.

The race could have turned out different had it not been for Seewald's misfortune.

Entering the Paratus checkpoint at Bloedkoppe, he held an 11-minute lead with about 120km remaining. He, however, had to withdraw shortly thereafter, when he damaged his bike in a freak accident.

"Close to the finish of the pipeline, I saw a concrete square in the ground too late, so I tried to jump it, but I hit the concrete super hard with the rear wheel, so the rear wheel and deraileur were completely destroyed," Seewald said afterwards.

"There was no way to continue, which was super sad, because I felt quite good. On the other hand, I'm just glad I managed to avoid a crash, and I'm happy with my performance until that point. It's racing and it happens," he said.

"Nine years ago, I was second and now I was so close to victory, so I would say I'm even more motivated to come back again," he said.

First-time ME WIN

Nina Holtrup won the solo women's race after finishing more than eight minutes ahead of Anri Greeff, while Yolande de Villiers of South Africa came third.

Greeff, de Villiers and Belinda van Rhyn soon pulled away from the pack, opening up a gap of more than 10 minutes on fourth-placed Holtrup after about 100km.

Greeff pulled away from the others, building up a lead of about 15 minutes on De Villiers after about 170km, but Holtrup started improving as the race wore on.

She passed Van Rhyn into third place close to the halfway mark, and then gradually reeled De Villiers and Greeff in to comfortably win the title in 17:00:04, with Greeff more than eight minutes behind in 17:08:22, and De Villiers third in 17:33:11.

It was the first time Holtrup won the Dash, after coming second in 2023, and she said it was an amazing feeling.

"I can't describe it. I struggled on stage one up Kupferberg, where I lost a lot of time, and the legs killed me. But then I started catching them. Like a Pac-Man, I caught them one by one at each stage," she said after the race.

"I come from the coast, so the altitude and heat is not my thing . . . I took so many salt tablets, and I was constantly eating and drinking," she said.

PRIZE MONEY

Coetzee and Holtrup received N$40 000 each for winning their events, while the second-placed riders received N$23 000 each, and the third-placed riders N$16 000 each.

Cyclists down to 10th position in the men's solo race, and fifth position in the women's solo race also received cash prizes.

The total prize money exceeded half a million dollars, with the top-three riders in the following categories receiving prize money:

Solo men and women over 50; two-person men, two-person women and two-person mixed teams; four-person men, four-person women, and four-person mixed teams; Half-Dash solo men and women; and Half Dash two-person men, women and mixed teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of 126 solo riders completed the race within the 24-hour cut-off time.v

Nedbank Desert Dash recent champions

Solo Men

2025 Drikus Coetzee

2024 Konny Looser

2023 Konny Looser

2022 Drikus Coetzee

2021 Tristan de Lange

2020 Konny Looser

Solo Women

2025 Nina Holtrup

2024 Belinda van Rhyn

2023 Belinda van Rhyn

2022 Yolande de Villiers

2021 Irene Steyn

2020 Irene Steyn

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.