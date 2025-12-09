Namibia: NPFL Title Race Intensifies

The title race in the Namibia Premier Football League intensified as Mighty Gunners regained the top position after two crucial away victories over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gunners beat Julinho Athletic 2-1 at Rundu and followed that up with a 5-1 hammering of Rundu Chiefs at the same venue on Sunday.

That put Gunners at the top of the log on 21 points, just ahead of African Stars on goal difference after Stars gort a four-point haul over the weekend.

On Saturday they drew 0-0 against Eeshoke Chula Chula at Windhoek's Independence Stadium , and followed that up with a 1-0 victory against KK Palace on Sunday.

Unam, meanwhile moved up to third place on 19 points after collecting four points over the weekend. On Saturday they beat Okahandja United 1-0 and followed that up with a goalless draw against Bucks Buccaneers on Sunday.

Eeshoke Chula Chula and KK Palace are right behind them on 18 points each after both picked up points on their trip to the capital.

After their goalless draw against Stars on Saturday, Chula Chula bounced back with a 2-1 win against Khomas Nampol on Sunday, while KK Palace picked up one point in a goalless draw against Khomas Nampol on Saturday.

The match between Stars and Chula Chula failed to deliver many chances as the opposing defences held sway in an evently-matched encounter.

Stars coach Bob Mafoso said they should have won had they taken their chances.

"I think it was an open game today, we controlled the possession and the attacking phase for large parts of the game. We didnt create enough chances, because of their discipline in defence, but I think we should have got a goal or two in the first half," he said.

"In the second half we started well but Chula came back strongly in the final quarter. They were quick and ran a lot but otherwise they didnt threaten us much except maybe for the last 10 minutes when our energy levels dropped," he said.

Chula Chula coach John Sikerete said they struggled initially but soon adapted and managed to contain Stars.

"We struggled in the beginning because Stars were dominating in all the departments of the game. We allowed them to play from the back and that's why you saw I quickly replaced our number seven with number nine so that we could place him higher," he said.

"In the second half you could see with the little experience the boys have, they managed to hold Stars and create small chances for themselves, and if they could capitalise on those chances we could have got something out of this game," he added, saying that he was please with the point gained on the road.

The weekend's complete results are as follows:

Round 13, Dec 7

Young African FC 1-0 Blue Waters

Rundu Chiefs 1-5 Mighty Gunners

Tigers 2-1 Eleven Arrows

Bucks Buccaneers 0-0 vs Unam

Khomas Nampol 1 - 2 Eeshoke Chula Chula

African Stars 1-0 KK Palace

Julinho Athletic 2-2 Life Fighters

Okahandja United 0-0 FC Ongos

Round 12, Dec 6

Julinho Athletic 1-2 Mighty Gunners FC

Tigers 0-4 Blue Waters

Bucks Buccaneers 0-3 FC Ongos

Rundu Chiefs 1-0 Life Fighters

Khomas Nampol 0-0 KK Palace

Young African 0-0 Eleven Arrows

Okahandja United 0-1 Unam

African Stars 0-0 Eeshoke Chula Chula

