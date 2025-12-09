Namibia: Grace's Nightmare Continues in 'Ready or Not 2'

Horror fans have a new reason for excitement following the release of the 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' trailer, building on the success of the first film.

The trailer suggests that Grace's terrifying ordeal is far from over in the sequel.

After the terror and struggles of the first film, 'Ready or Not, Here I Come', the trailer for the sequel reveals that Grace, played by Samara Weaving, realises her nightmare is far from over.

Having barely survived the initial attack by the Le Domas family on her wedding night, the game isn't finished for her. She must now fight for her life once more, this time against more than just one family.

The sequel trailer reveals Grace fighting for her survival, with her estranged sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton, at her side.

Grace is shown being kidnapped, followed by the family lawyer's ominous briefing: "You married into that family, now they're dead. What you didn't know is that this goes far beyond that. By surviving 'hide and seek', you've triggered a new game."

Threatened with her sister Faith's life, Grace is forced into a deadly new game. Haunted by powerful families vying for control of the underworld, she faces an impossible challenge.

Grace has one chance: Survive the competition, keep Faith alive, and seize control of the world from the ruthless families.

The sequel film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is set for theatrical release on 10 April.

Given that the previous cast has died, Weaving will be joined by an entirely new ensemble of characters.

This time, her character will be hunted by rival 'High Council' families.

The new cast includes Newton, Elijah Wood as The Lawyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonel, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne.

Anticipation for the movie is high, with fans expressing their excitement on Twitter despite the seemingly distant release date.

A fan, @cryptodaaddy, commented: "That's a long wait, but the first one was a masterpiece, so I'm ready for this."

Another fan, @English_shamar, commented on X: "At this point, the sequel is looking like it's going to be better than the first one, and I don't think that it could be topped." - IOL Entertainment

