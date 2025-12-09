Namibia: Etosha Lodge Unveils '7-Star' Traditional Dining

Mokuti Etosha Lodge has unveiled SkyBoma, an elevated, open-air dining experience blending traditional Aawambo culture and storytelling with luxurious, modern hospitality.

It is the modern version of the traditional 'olupale', which refers to an open communal space historically used for evening gathering, storytelling and sharing meals within Aawambo traditional homesteads.

SkyBoma creates an atmosphere of togetherness, inviting guests to listen, taste and engage.

Its base mimics the termite hills with a canvas roof echoing the shape of the omayova mushroom.

The entrance pathway, forms an infinity symbol when viewed from above.

"The thinking is that you're walking up to heaven, and there's no limit - the sky is the limit," says Ohlthaver & List (O&L) chief executive Franziska Rüeek.

Launched on 1 October, SkyBoma is operated and owned by O&L Leisure through Mokuti under the umbrella of the O&L Group.

It is exclusively designed for dining and showcases the Aawambo culinary journey, including a menu of local flavours and traditional ingredients and ambience that shape the concept.

Being eight metres above the ground, the venue gives guests a panoramic view of the bush, waterhole and night sky.

Rüeek says the idea began with the concept of reimagining a traditional wine cellar, which speaks to history and heritage.

With properties such as the Strand Hotel at Swakopmund, Midgard and Chobe Water Villas in Zambezi, the group aims to give guests a cultural experience.

General sales manager Victory Shimwandi says the experience was intentionally designed to honour Aawambo culture, while giving guests a glimpse of Namibia's rich traditions.

"We want to take our guests through Namibia through our eyes," he says.

O&L Leisure managing director Sven Thieme says the bush dinner experience represents O&L Leisure's strategy to position its portfolio of five-star properties as destinations which deliver "seven-star experiences".

"Mokuti is not your ordinary lodge, it is a place where experiences are re-imagined and lifetime memories are made," he says.

SkyBoma's launch coincides with renovations at Mokuti, with standard and family rooms upgraded to meet premium standards.

"Eight new junior suites are under construction, and a presidential suite is scheduled for completion by April. The combined investments position Mokuti as a convenient base for exploring Etosha National Park and a destination worthy of travel in its own right," Thieme says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.