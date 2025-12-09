Namibia: Unam Strategists Conquer Investment Challenge

The University of Namibia's youth investment team 'The Strategists' has achieved an impressive 22.1% return to conquer this year's massive NSX Scholars Investment Challenge.

The Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX) has announced the final results of the 2025 NSX Scholars Investment Challenge (NSIC), marking another successful year of cultivating financial literacy and investment confidence among Namibia's youth.

Running from 14 April to 24 October, the challenge drew participation from 170 teams and more than 400 students across the country, making it one of the largest youth investment programmes in Namibia.

Now celebrating 23 years since its inception, the NSIC has grown into a respected national platform that introduces pupils and university students to the realities of equity trading, portfolio building and strategic decision-making in a simulated but fast-moving market environment.

This year's top performers delivered exceptional returns, each surpassing major market benchmarks. In fifth place, the University of Namibia (Unam) Shooters Club NSX posted a +14.4% gain, followed by Apex Capital from the Namibia University of Science and Technology at +16.8%.

Windhoek Gymnasium's Citadel secured third place with +17.7%, while Unam's One Courage Fund Research claimed second place with +21.3%.

The NSX commended all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm, noting that the challenge continues to build essential financial skills and inspire greater youth engagement in the capital market. The exchange also extended gratitude to sponsors, partners and educators whose support keeps the programme thriving.

With another successful year concluded, the NSIC reaffirms one message: Namibia's next generation of investors is informed, capable and ready to shape the country's financial future.

