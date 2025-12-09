Africa: 2026 World Cup Draw Held

The draw for the 2026 World Cup was held in the USA recently.
Forty-eight (48) countries are set to compete for the global biggest football showpiece trophy.
The countries are divided into twelve (12) groups.
The 2026 World cup is set to start on 11th June 2026 and finish on 19July 2026.
The groupings for the 2026 World Cup is as follows:
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, plus one of Denmark, Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, plus one of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, plus one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, plus one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania
Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, plus one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, plus one of DRC, Jamaica or New Caledonia
Group L:England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana
