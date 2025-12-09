Africa: 2026 World Cup Draw Held

The draw for the 2026 World Cup was held in the USA recently.

Forty-eight (48) countries are set to compete for the global biggest football showpiece trophy.

The countries are divided into twelve (12) groups.

The 2026 World cup is set to start on 11th June 2026 and finish on 19July 2026.

The groupings for the 2026 World Cup is as follows:

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, plus one of Denmark, Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, plus one of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, plus one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, plus one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, plus one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, plus one of DRC, Jamaica or New Caledonia

Group L:England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

