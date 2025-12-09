Africa: Research, Industry Partnership Key to Driving Africa's Digital Transformation - - Tawa Bolarin

MS Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise and Wholesale at Telecel Ghana, has called for a continuous exchange partnership between telecom operators and research institutions in developing solutions to close the continent's digital inclusion gap.

Speaking on a panel at the Future of Digital Countries (FDC) Africa Regional Summit in Accra on the topic, Bridging Research and Practice: Women Leading Africa's Digital Transformation, Ms Bolarin argued that evidence-led innovation was hard to achieve without stronger collaboration between industry and academia.

"Most research findings and reports sit on shelves in school libraries. To bridge the gap between research institutions and industry, we need a dynamic, two-way collaboration to inform each other. Telecom companies have lots of anonymised data that can shape insights of research and in turn, their research findings when shared with the tech industry can ensure digital inclusion solutions are more grounded in evidence and reality," she said.

She pointed to Telecel Foundation's 'Data for Good' partnership, which provided anonymised mobility insights during national pandemics such as the COVID-19 and Akosombo dam spillage to inform public health guidelines.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On structural changes needed for women's insights to influence national digital transformation, Ms Bolarin argued that Ghana's digital agenda must be designed with deliberate gender representation at the policy-making level.

"There's nothing to celebrate when it's the first time a woman gets a position. It's rather a call to action to open the door for other women. Until more women sit on policy boards, research councils, and strategy teams, our insights won't shape national outcomes," she said.

Ms Bolarin outlined Telecel Ghana's efforts to build a gender-inclusive digital workforce, citing policies and programmes that start at the basic education level to the workplace.

"Women make up 50 per cent of the senior leadership team at Telecel Ghana. We are helping to correct the structural and cultural imbalances not just externally but internally as well, with supportive policies including the Reconnect initiative which is designed to support women who have been out of work either for childbirth or personal reasons to reintegrate into the workplace," she added.

Externally, Ms Bolarin said Telecel Foundation's GrowGirls-in-STEM and DigiTech Academy initiatives in upper primary and junior high schools ensure 70 per cent female participation in robotics and coding programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Infrastructure ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the tertiary level, the company's Female Engineering Students Scholarship Programme (FESSP) has supported more than 100 female engineering students with financial aid, mentorship, and access to tech tools.

For entrepreneurs, Telecel introduced a Women in Business package last year, offering funding, insurance, training, networking, and market access to support female-led Small and Medium Enterprises.

Ms Bolarin emphasised that Ghana's digital gender gap cannot be solved by the private sector alone.

The Future of Digital Countries (FDC) Africa's Regional Summit in Accra convened a broad spectrum of digital ecosystem stakeholders including policymakers, telecom and tech executives, academic researchers, innovators and civil-society actors to discuss a shared vision for the continent's digital future.