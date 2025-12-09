Ghana: Octogenarian Picks 2025 National Best Farmer Award

Ho, Volta Region - The Volta Regional capital, Ho, on Friday hosted the 2025 National Farmers' Day celebration with pomp and pageantry, marking one of the most vibrant and well-attended editions in recent years.

Held under the theme "Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future," the event attracted thousands from across the agricultural value chain, including a significant number of young people. The ceremony featured rich cultural expressions, led by the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, alongside a retinue of chiefs from the region. Traditional music, choral performances, and a captivating choreographic display by veteran artiste Akosua Agyepong highlighted the celebrations in honour of farmers and fishers.

An 82-year-old farmer, Mr Abraham Kwaku Adusei from Kwawu Odumasu in the Afram Plains District of the Eastern Region, was adjudged the 2025 National Best Farmer. His agricultural enterprise spans 300 acres of rice, 600 acres of maize, 207 acres of mango, 300 acres of cashew, 1,000 acres of cocoa, and 120 acres of vegetables. Mr Adusei received a tractor with accessories, cutlasses, Wellington boots, and a GH¢1.2 million cheque as part of his award.

The first runner-up, Mr Osmanu Kadri from the Greater Accra Region, received GH¢200,000 and a tractor with implements, while the second runner-up, Mr Charls Gyato, 63, from the Oti Region, who cultivates 700 acres of mixed crops and manages over 1,000 birds, was awarded GH¢100,000, a tractor, and implements.

Institutions were also recognised for their contributions to agricultural education and practical training. The Nsawam Prisons Service won the award in the security services category, while the University of Ghana received the tertiary practical agriculture award. The Father Dogli Memorial Technical Institute in New Ayoma, Jasikan, won the second-cycle practical agriculture award and was presented with a school bus, with an 18-unit classroom block assured. At the basic school level, the Mafi-Avakpedome D.A Primary and KG in the Central Tongu District won the practical agriculture award and will benefit from a modern library and six-unit classroom block. The Presbyterian Church of Ghana was recognised as the National Best Faith-based Practical Agriculture institution.

Addressing the gathering, President John Dramani Mahama commended Ghanaian farmers for their dedication and pivotal role in advancing the country's economic recovery. He assured that their contributions would continue to receive national recognition and support. The President directed all basic, secondary, and tertiary institutions to intensify agricultural activities, stressing the importance of school farms in supplementing the national school feeding programme.

"It is time for primary and senior high schools to cultivate their own vegetables such as okro, tomatoes, pepper, and chicken to ensure a reliable food supply," he said. He further announced the appointment of a National School Agriculture Coordinator to supervise agricultural activities in schools, inspire youth to appreciate farming, and guarantee regular food production across campuses.

President Mahama encouraged public sector workers to venture into agriculture to boost their income streams, emphasising, "Agriculture is profitable and brings good returns. That is why, as President, I am involved in farming." He expressed gratitude to the United States government for lifting export taxes on Ghanaian products and urged farmers to take advantage of opportunities to grow more for export.

The President also underscored the importance of farmers forming cooperatives to access low-interest credit, revealing that 70 cooperatives are currently operational nationwide, and stressed the need to produce locally instead of importing what can be grown in Ghana.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, attributed the current food surplus to innovation and the resilience of farmers, adding that research would remain central to agricultural modernisation.

The National Best Farmer, Mr Adusei, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Ghana for the honour and called for increased investment in irrigation infrastructure to support year-round farming and strengthen national food security.