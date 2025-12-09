Africa: U.S. House Committee Schedules First Action on Renewal of AGOA Trade Pact

Washington, DC — The powerful House Ways and Means Committee has scheduled a hearing on a proposed three-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the first Congressional action since the legislation expired on October 1.

Spearheaded by Committee Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri, the proposed AGOA Extension Act would make December 31, 2028 the new expiration date and retroactively liquidate any tariffs incurred after September 30, according to the draft language posted on the Ways and Means Committee web site.

The AGOA Alliance, a coalition of U.S. and African business, policy, and trade leaders, issued an appeal to Congressional leadership pressing for an extension, according to a press release shared with AllAfrica for publication today.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"AGOA is not charity- it is strategic economic policy," said Rosa Whitaker, Co-Chair of the AGOA Alliance, former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, and co-founder of the original AGOA Coalition with the late Hon. Jack Kemp decades ago. "Its continuation protects American jobs, sustains African livelihoods, and strengthens U.S. influence in a critical region," she said.

During the Committee's mark-up session on Wednesday, members will seek to agree on the final form of the bill so it can be put to a vote and sent to the full House for possible passage.

To encourage quick Congressional action, the Alliance is launching the "Continue AGOA!" initiative this week mobilizing African Ambassadors, business leaders, and policymakers from the U.S. and Africa. The goal is building sufficient broad-based support to get the AGOA extensive included in the Continuing Resolution that Congress must pass in January to fund the government nd avoid another shutdown.

This week's push by the AGOA Alliance includes a breakfast roundtable on Wednesday, co-hosted with the Corporate Council on Africa, with senior administration officials and business leaders. On Thursday, the Alliance is organizing a roundtable with Ways and Means Committee members, including Chairman Smith as well as a working lunch with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Also on the schedule are meetings with members of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees. A breakfast discussion with senior Trump officials is slated for Friday.

"Since its inception in 2000, AGOA has helped to triple U.S. exports to sub-Saharan Africa -- from $5.9 billion to over $18 billion -- supporting U.S. jobs, strengthening supply chains, and deepening strategic partnerships, while cumulatively delivering over half a trillion dollars' worth of duty-free exports from Sub-Saharan Africa to the U.S. -- a win-win partnership at nearly no cost to U.S. taxpayers," The Alliance said in the press statement.

Last week, following a meeting in Washington DC with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed Agoa extension proposals. He also advocated for conclusion of a bilateral trade arrangement to "deepen the partnership between our two nations. He listed the apparel and textiles, agricultural products, leather and footwear, and chemicals and pharmaceuticals as sectors that "hold strong potential to create jobs, increase export earnings, and strengthen value chains at home."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AGOA Africa U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

READ: AGOA Alliance Mobilizes Bipartisan Support for Extension