Africa: UN Seeks $1 Billion for 'First-Responder Fund' in Emergencies

Countries rallied at UN Headquarters on Tuesday to shore up a key humanitarian fund that provides timely assistance for millions worldwide when conflict and climate-related disasters strike.

Since 2006, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated nearly $10 billion in more than 110 countries through rapid and strategic financing that often arrives before other sources of support, saving countless lives in the process.

But with humanitarian needs rising as crises multiply, the "tank is running on empty - with millions of lives hanging in the balance," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, urging countries to reach the $1 billion target.

"In creating CERF 20 years ago, the international community made a simple promise: when disaster strikes, help will come," he said. "Today, I ask you to renew that promise."

Making a difference

The high-level pledging event was held a day after the UN launched its 2026 global humanitarian appeal, which calls for $23 billion to reach 87 million people in most desperate need across 50 countries.

"Within that wider effort, CERF is our flexible, first-responder fund," the Secretary-General said.

"In many places, CERF has made the difference between life-saving help and no help at all."

When humanitarian access opened in Gaza, CERF helped ensure fuel supplies to power hospitals, water systems and other critical services. The fund was there when full-scale war erupted in Ukraine in 2022, acting within hours.

Roughly $110 million alone has been allocated this year to neglected and underfunded emergencies, including in Afghanistan and Somalia, while Caribbean countries were provided with funds, evacuation support and essential supplies as Hurricane Melissa barrelled towards the region in October.

'The warning lights are flashing'

CERF receives support from Member States, regional governments, international organizations, the private sector, individuals and other donors.

However, contributions fell sharply this year and are expected to be at the lowest level in a decade, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned.

"When we're needed at full strength, the warning lights are flashing," he said.

"It's not just a funding gap; it's an operational emergency. And if the CERF falters, then the world's emergency service will falter, and the people who rely on us will suffer."

Stepping up

Mr. Fletcher announced a $100 million allocation for the world's most underfunded emergencies, which he said represents about a quarter of the projected income for 2025.

Ireland and the Philippines co-hosted the event, and both governments stressed the value of supporting the fund.

Ireland's Minister of State for International Development, Neale Richmond, said the country will provide an additional €1 million in 2026, bringing the total contribution to €21.5 million.

While acknowledging that "financing is not the only solution" to address humanitarian crises as "real political solutions are needed", he said these remain out of reach.

'A moral obligation'

"In the meantime, we have a moral obligation to ensure that people caught in crises that don't necessarily make the headlines, or indeed have never made the headlines, are not forgotten," he said in a video message.

The Philippines has contributed roughly $1 million to CERF since its inception, beginning with donations of about $5,000 to $10,000 in the early days to roughly $250,000 this year. A further $200,000 will be given in 2026.

Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro recalled that CERF swiftly allocated nearly $6 million just days before Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall in November, in addition to providing critical assistance during previous disasters.

"By empowering United Nations agencies to deliver essential services like food, shelter and healthcare, CERF has been a beacon of hope for those affected," she said in a video message.