Egypt: Paymob, Robusta Partner On Payments, AI and Digital Experiences

Egyptian fintech Paymob and Robusta Technology Group (RTG) have entered a strategic partnership to build an integrated digital ecosystem that combines digital payments, AI and user-experience solutions.

The agreement aims to support merchants, SMEs and large businesses as they accelerate digital transformation in Egypt and across the region.

The partnership brings together Paymob's payments infrastructure with RTG's capabilities in digital product development, automation and AI.

Both companies say the joint framework will help businesses deploy digital tools faster, streamline operations and adopt cashless solutions aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 strategy.

The two firms plan to expand the collaboration across regional markets and develop future initiatives linking AI, payments and advanced digital experiences.

Paymob CEO Islam Shawky said the deal reflects the growing convergence between fintech and digital transformation, while RTG CEO Hussein Mohieldin described it as a step toward building a unified ecosystem for business growth.

Key Takeaways

The Paymob-RTG partnership highlights a broader shift in Egypt's digital economy, where payment providers and technology firms are increasingly joining forces to offer full-stack digital solutions. The country has seen rising demand for integrated platforms that combine payments, data analytics and automation as more SMEs adopt online sales, delivery and digital back-office tools. Egypt's fintech sector has grown rapidly over the past five years, supported by regulatory reforms, a young consumer base and government efforts to expand financial inclusion. Cashless payments, QR-based acceptance and digital wallets have become more common, especially among small retailers. By pairing Paymob's acceptance network with RTG's product-development and AI capabilities, the partnership could help local businesses digitize faster and at lower cost. It also signals Egypt's ambition to position itself as a regional technology hub, competing with Gulf markets in digital innovation and enterprise modernization.