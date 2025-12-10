Egypt: Rology Raises New Funding to Expand Ai-Driven Teleradiology Across Mea

Egypt-based healthtech company Rology has closed a growth funding round backed by Philips Foundation, Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, Sanofi Global Health Unit's Impact Fund, and MIT Solve Innovation Future. The size of the round was not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Rology provides AI-assisted teleradiology with zero setup requirements. Its platform covers 12 sub-specialities and eight imaging modalities, delivering diagnostic reports in as little as 30 minutes. The company says the funding will support its expansion in the Middle East and Africa, strengthen its position in Saudi Arabia, and widen access to faster diagnostics in low- and middle-income countries.

Rology operates in more than 13 countries and serves over 300 hospitals, supported by a network of more than 200 radiologists. In 2023, it acquired Saudi-based Arkan United as part of its regional growth plan.

The company says the platform helps address radiologist shortages and rising imaging demand by improving reporting speed and reducing costs for hospitals using its AI-driven system.

Key Takeaways

Rology's latest funding round reflects a broader shift toward AI-enabled healthcare delivery in emerging markets, where gaps in diagnostic capacity remain wide. Across Africa and parts of the Middle East, radiologist shortages and limited access to imaging facilities create long delays in diagnosis. With imaging demand rising and specialist availability low, teleradiology platforms are becoming an important part of clinical infrastructure. Rology's model--AI-assisted reads, remote radiologist coverage and rapid turnaround times--helps hospitals manage higher imaging volumes without adding local staffing. Its presence in Saudi Arabia, Kenya and multiple African markets suggests growing demand for outsourced diagnostic capacity. Fund participation from major global healthcare players also signals increased interest in scalable, cost-efficient diagnostic tools for underserved markets. As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, Rology is positioning itself as a regional provider of faster and more accessible diagnostics.