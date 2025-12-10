Rwanda: Inside $9bn Landscape Management Investment Plan

The Implementation of the Rwanda Sustainable Landscape Management Investment Framework (SLM-IF), which was approved by Cabinet on November 28, will cost an estimated $9.2 billion between 2025 and 2050, The New Times has leant.

According to the Ministry of Environment and the Rwanda Green Fund, the Sustainable Landscape Management includes measures adapted to biophysical and socio-economic conditions aimed at protecting, conserving and sustainably using resources such as soil, water and biodiversity.

It also involves restoring degraded natural resources, recovering ecosystem functions and improving resilience to climate change.

It entails protecting forests, soil and water, helping communities use land in environmentally responsible ways, and balancing farming, conservation and development.

The investment framework was developed because land and ecosystem degradation is reducing the ability of natural resources to provide essential services.

The main pressures stem from deforestation, unsustainable farming and competition over land, leading to soil erosion and the loss of critical ecosystem services.

Several interlinked trends - climate change, land degradation and population growth - threaten efforts to protect Rwanda's natural capital and secure long-term socio-economic development.

The mounting threat of climate change, combined with a densifying population, intensifies these impacts, the framework states.

In addition, limited coordination, inadequate financing and capacity gaps are restricting the ability of government and partners to address social and environmental vulnerabilities, according to conservationists.

"In the Rwandan context, land restoration should be the top priority because restoring degraded land supports biodiversity, improves agricultural productivity, enhances water retention, reduces erosion, especially on hillsides, and strengthens climate resilience," said Concorde Kubwimana, CEO of the Save Environment Initiative.

The investments will enhance the productive capacity of landscapes - including food, energy and water security, as well as nature-based tourism - while also building climate resilience.

The New Times looks at the framework's interventions, components and required funding.

1. Three phases and cost

The Rwanda Sustainable Landscape Management Investment Framework will be implemented in three phases until 2050.

These include 2025-2030, 2031-2035 and 2036-2050.

The first phase will cost $2.3 billion, the second $1.8 billion and the third $5 billion.

2. Soil erosion and flood control in catchment areas

A catchment is an area of land where rainwater and runoff flow into the same river, lake or reservoir.

At least $2.2 billion is needed from 2025 to 2050 for soil erosion control using nature-based solutions; $2.2 billion is required for flood control using nature-based solutions; and $2.6 billion for flood control using detention ponds.

Flood control to increase conveyance capacity for 100-year return-period events at main road crossings needs $8 million, while drainage improvements for rural roads require $220 million.

Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) for biodiversity protection and restoration require $232 million, while livelihood improvement activities linked to Sustainable Landscape Management require $303 million.

The Framework provides a prioritisation approach to determine where, and in which catchments at level 2.5, investments should be targeted.

Criteria include flooding hazards, soil erosion risk, biodiversity value, agriculture and forestry potential, and social vulnerability.

Proposed interventions include measures to address soil erosion (such as climate-smart agriculture, agroforestry and terracing), flood risks (such as vegetation on road verges, detention ponds and upgrading road crossings), and biodiversity restoration through wetland rehabilitation and reforestation.

"In Rwanda, funding for land restoration already comes from several established sources, but additional complementary avenues could strengthen the investment landscape," Kubwimana said.

"The Rwanda Green Fund is the main national mechanism for channelling government resources and climate finance into terracing, watershed protection, reforestation and climate-smart agriculture, but multilateral partners are still essential for large-scale restoration, soil conservation and wetland rehabilitation," he added.

He added that NGOs, universities, research institutions and emerging financing models should also be leveraged to support the framework.

"Private-sector engagement expands through climate-smart agriculture, agroforestry value chains and carbon-related initiatives that align sustainable production with restored landscapes," he added.

Elisa Tumwesigye, the founder of Social Actions for Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (SAEB), said agroforestry should be a key component of the Rwanda Sustainable Landscape Management Investment Framework (SLM-IF).

"Agroforestry is essential because communities benefit directly from it in addition to its role in controlling soil erosion, floods and greenhouse-gas emissions. Agroforestry trees improve soil fertility, and communities expect wood, fodder and timber. Fruit trees also help fight malnutrition," he said.

3. Co-ordination of institutions

Implementation of the proposed institutional arrangements will cost $550 million under the new framework.

"Implementing Sustainable Land Management in Rwanda will require an enhanced institutional arrangement that supports collaboration and coordination across ministries while also enabling vertical integration within departments. As SLM spans several ministries and departments, the proposed arrangement ensures clarity regarding roles and responsibilities," the framework concept states.

4. Capacity building

Capacity building to strengthen technical and socio-economic support services for SLM requires $51 million.

Capacity strengthening is needed both within government institutions and among communities.

The SLM-IF outlines the capacity needs of land users, local government, policymakers, extension services, technical staff, NGOs, civil society and the private sector, and proposes required interventions.

5. Decision-making

The framework also seeks to identify key assessment tools and frameworks that can support effective decision-making in scaling up SLM activities in Rwanda.

Three main tools include a Strategic Social and Environmental Assessment (SSEA), a Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) and an Investment Prioritisation Tool (IPT).

A structured and effective Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) framework is essential to support transparency, accountability and accurate progress tracking.

It enables data-driven decisions, better resource allocation, and demonstrates SLM benefits to stakeholders, strengthening trust and encouraging investment.

In addition to the costed components, the SLM-IF outlines broader measures to support implementation.

These include a high-level strategy for financing and resource mobilisation and an implementation roadmap.

Among the anticipated outcomes is that support for SLM from donors, development agencies, NGOs and other partners will be aligned around a shared vision and programme framework.

The outcomes also include reduced poverty and vulnerability by increasing the number of rural households with improved livelihoods through locally appropriate SLM practices.