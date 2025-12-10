Tanzania: Dr Samia Hassan Grants Clemency to 1,036 Prisoners On the National Day

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has today, December 9, 2025, granted clemency to 1,036 prisoners as part of the celebrations to mark 64 years of Independence.

Among them, 22 prisoners have been released outright, while 1,014 have had their sentences reduced.

According to the statement, those who benefited from the clemency include prisoners suffering from chronic and long-term illnesses, elderly inmates aged 70 and above, female prisoners who are pregnant or breastfeeding and serving sentences of one year or more, as well as prisoners with physical or mental disabilities and those unable to work.

However, the clemency does not apply to prisoners convicted of major offenses such as economic sabotage, abuse of office, money laundering, corruption, trafficking, or any involvement in illicit drugs, and sexual offenses.

Additionally, the clemency excludes anyone convicted of child abduction or child theft, impregnating students, any form of violence against children, human trafficking, armed or violent robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives, or attempting to commit such offenses.