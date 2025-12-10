Tanzania Marks 64 Years of Sovereignty With a Call to Uphold Peace, Unity

Dar es Salaam — THE President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has urged Tanzanians to continue reminding one another of the importance of safeguarding peace, unity, and solidarity within the nation.

Through her social media platforms, President Samia conveyed her congratulatory message to Tanzanians as the country marks 64 years of independence, emphasizing that the fruits of freedom are still evident and that every Tanzanian citizen has a responsibility to cherish them.

"We thank the Almighty God for this great milestone. As we commemorate this important day, let us remind one another of the need to continue protecting our national values of peace, unity, and solidarity. These values are the foundation of our successful journey, which stands as a unique example in Africa and the world," President Samia wrote.

She added that the benefits of independence are reflected in the ability of Tanzanians to make decisions, plan, and implement development initiatives that benefit the people and safeguard national interests.

She noted that these are the goals for which the founders of the nation fought, and which Tanzanians must continue to uphold.