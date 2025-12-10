Egypt: Colonial-Era Nile Narratives No Longer Serve Egypt's Interests, Govt Official

Addis Ababa — An Egyptian official's recent hardline rhetoric on Nile water rights reflects an outdated colonial-era mindset, failing to align with modern realities of national interest, said a prominent Ethiopian government official.

Interviewed by Pulse of Africa, a pan-African media outlet, Bikila Hurisa (PhD), a noted political figure and governance specialist, offered his reflections on Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's recent BBC comments regarding the 13-year negotiation process over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Bikila (Phd) currently serves as the Minister Coordinator of the Center for Democratic System Building at the Office of the Prime Minister and he is also head of Public and International Relations of Prosperity Party.

In the interview, Abdelatty accused Ethiopia of using the negotiations to advance unilateral policies.

Bikila Hurisa countered that the Egyptian official's remarks reflect an outdated approach, rooted in insistence on historical claims and a monopoly over the Nile waters.

He argued that this rhetoric misrepresents Egypt's own interests and risks escalating tensions with neighboring countries, undermining efforts for an amicable resolution.

The mentality of claiming a monopoly over Nile waters is misguided, said Bikila, noting that it serves neither the interests of Egyptians nor those of the broader region.

"I think the Egyptian official in terms of uttering these very hard words simply indicate the failure to understand the current reality in the world in terms of how national interests are promoted", he said. "So I strongly believe that they are unable to properly articulate their own interests and also promoting their own interests. Because the colonial era narratives are no more working, and that's over, and it will never come back...."

The political figure also blamed Egypt for implementing all the non-peaceful strategies in terms of promoting its interests, regarding the Nile waters.

According to Bikila, this conduct goes beyond hard-edged rhetoric and includes recruiting, training, arming, and deploying weak and fragmented proxy groups in attempts to destabilize Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa has repeatedly stated that such actions further inflame tensions and undermine regional stability.

As the major contributor to the Nile's waters, Ethiopia is also intensifying its push to secure access to a seaport. Meanwhile, critics observe that Egypt appears to be attempting to block Ethiopia's rights, echoing its previous efforts to restrict the country's use of the Abbay/Nile waters.

Asked about Ethiopia's bid for a Red Sea outlet, Bikila described it as a legitimate, principle-based demand and one aimed at reclamation, and Ethiopia seeks to pursue diplomatic and peaceful avenues towards achieving its goals.

He expressed confidence that the international community will understand Ethiopia's legitimate request, saying, 'I strongly believe they will gradually recognize Ethiopia's humble and rightful demand for access to the sea."

Already inaugurated and operational, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam serves as one of flagship projects built in Africa, promoting energy independence and regional connectivity, powering homes and industries.

Bikila highlighted the dam's potential to unify East Africa and the broader continent.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has consistently emphasized Ethiopia's stance that the issue should be resolved through negotiation and dialogue.