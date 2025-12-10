Ethiopian General Election to Held in June 2026

9 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today that the 7th General Election will be conducted on June 1, 2026.

NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu briefed the media on pre-election activities carried out for the upcoming election.

According to her, various activities have been undertaken to make the 7th General Election successful.

The chairperson stated that activities in organizing branch offices and ensuring that polling stations are conducive were carried out.

Political parties have also been given training that enables them to publicize their programs to the public, she added.

Registration of candidates will be conducted through the software developed by the Board, Melatwork revealed, adding that parties or individual candidates can register themselves using the software developed for the purpose.

Voters' registration will be carried out both through the software developed by the Board and manually.

The Board is also finalizing registration software for observers.

