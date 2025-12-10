Tanzania: Ngorongoro Proudly Preserves Its Pride As It Marks 64 Years of Independence

Arusha — NGORONGORO Conservation has proudly celebrated the 64th anniversary of Tanzania's independence with pride as one of the country's pillars of tourism.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) Commissioner, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru, hailed the Conservation Area's commitment in maintaining its status as one of the world's most significant sites for conservation and tourism.

Delivering his Independence Day message, Commissioner Badru has called on all staff to uphold diligence, professionalism, creativity, innovation and strong teamwork in their daily work.

He noted that safeguarding the area's wildlife and forest resources remains one of the most meaningful ways to honour the 64th anniversary of Tanganyika's independence.

He stressed that every staff member has a responsibility to work strategically and in alignment with the nation's Vision 2050.

"Our vision for Ngorongoro is to continue elevating it as a premium safari destination. We will leave no one behind, and we will not lose hope in achieving this ambition. We are committed to protecting the wildlife, forests and cultural heritage of Ngorongoro with the highest dedication, just as the Father of our Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, entrusted us to do," Commissioner Badru said.

He added that the most fitting way for Ngorongoro to celebrate 64 years of Tanganyika's independence is by strengthening efficiency across all areas of conservation and tourism, while maintaining robust and respectful relations with neighbouring communities.

To mark the day, officers and rangers of the Ngorongoro Conservation Force carried out cleaning activities across various locations within the conservation area, helping to keep the environment welcoming and attractive for tourists.

Tanzania Mainland is celebrating 64 years since gaining independence on 9 December 1961, under the visionary leadership of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.