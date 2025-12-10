Somalia: Somaliland Deepens Dialogue With Development Partners to Advance Inclusive, Sustainable Growth

Hargeisa, Dec 9 — The Government of Somaliland on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with international development partners in Nairobi, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth, climate resilience and long-term economic sustainability.

The government said the discussions focused on aligning support with national priorities, improving coordination and expanding partnerships that can deliver tangible gains for communities across the country.

Somaliland's Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamed Abdilahi Omar, said the meeting underscored the government's push for transparent and accountable cooperation with external partners.

"This engagement reflects Somaliland's strategic vision to foster resilient, people-centred development through transparent dialogue and international cooperation," Dr. Omar told Horndiplomat after the meeting.

He said Somaliland is seeking to gradually shift away from traditional aid arrangements toward long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

"We aim to reduce aid dependency and move onto partnerships that deliver benefits for all parties involved to sustain our future," Dr. Omar said.

Somaliland has prioritised economic diversification, climate resilience and institution-building as part of its medium-term development agenda, and officials say sustained collaboration with international partners remains central to achieving those goals.

