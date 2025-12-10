Somalia: Somaliland Deepens Dialogue With Development Partners to Advance Inclusive, Sustainable Growth

9 December 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa, Dec 9 — The Government of Somaliland on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with international development partners in Nairobi, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive growth, climate resilience and long-term economic sustainability.

The government said the discussions focused on aligning support with national priorities, improving coordination and expanding partnerships that can deliver tangible gains for communities across the country.

Somaliland's Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamed Abdilahi Omar, said the meeting underscored the government's push for transparent and accountable cooperation with external partners.

"This engagement reflects Somaliland's strategic vision to foster resilient, people-centred development through transparent dialogue and international cooperation," Dr. Omar told Horndiplomat after the meeting.

He said Somaliland is seeking to gradually shift away from traditional aid arrangements toward long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

"We aim to reduce aid dependency and move onto partnerships that deliver benefits for all parties involved to sustain our future," Dr. Omar said.

Somaliland has prioritised economic diversification, climate resilience and institution-building as part of its medium-term development agenda, and officials say sustained collaboration with international partners remains central to achieving those goals.

© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.