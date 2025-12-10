South Africa: Festive Crackdown Sees Over 16,000 Arrests - South African News Briefs - December 10, 2025

10 December 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Festive Crackdown Sees Over 16,000 Arrests

The South African Police Service’s Safer Festive Season Operation is underway across the country, leading to the arrest of more than 2,600 wanted suspects for serious and violent crimes in the past week, reports EWN. Police also detained over 1,000 people for illegal alcohol sales and seized 25,000 litres of liquor, while 771 motorists were arrested for drunk driving. Two Mozambican nationals were taken into custody after officers recovered firearms stolen from police members killed in Ivory Park, including an R5 rifle and a pistol. According to SAPS spokesperson Vincent Mukhathi, the combined efforts of the festive season operation and Operation Shanela II resulted in 16,817 arrests between 1 and 7 December 2025.

Orange Farm 'Under Siege' by Gangs

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents of Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, say persistent crime, including murders, gangsterism, and frequent robberies, has left the community living in constant fear, reports SABC News. Frustrated residents are also complaining about the lack of police visibility and are accusing police of not always being there when they are needed. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, described the area as being "under siege." The people are often confronted by armed gangs on their way home from work and feel too afraid to seek help. According to residents, the problem affects all extensions of Orange Farm, including Drieziek.

Push for Stronger Whistleblower Protection

Anti-corruption civil society organisations are calling for an independent whistleblowing agency and stronger, mandatory protections for whistleblowers and their families, reports EWN. Speaking at Stellenbosch University's first Babita Deokaran memorial lecture on World Anti-Corruption Day, the Inclusive Society Institute and OUTA said the lack of adequate legislation, citing the killings of Deokaran and, more recently, Marius van der Merwe, who was murdered shortly after giving anonymous testimony at the Madlanga Commission. OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said the absence of reforms since the Zondo Commission’s recommendations leaves whistleblowers living in fear, while corrupt networks operate with impunity. Inclusive Society Institute CEO Daryl Swanepoel described the whistleblower regime as outdated and ineffective, urging the creation of a secure digital reporting system, rapid protection within 72 hours, and a fully funded independent agency financed through a share of recovered corruption proceeds. He also proposed criminalising the intimidation of whistleblowers and barring offending companies from state contracts.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.