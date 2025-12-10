Rwanda: Justice Minister Urges More Efforts Against Cross-Border Corruption

Justice minister Emmanuel Ugirashebuja has called for stronger action against cross-border corruption as part of the country's broader efforts to become corruption-free.

Ugirashebuja was speaking to Rubavu residents during the national celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day held on Tuesday, December 9, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District.

"The government remains firmly committed to fighting corruption by all means," the minister said in his remarks. "As Rwandans, we are unique not only because we combat corruption, but because we work to root it out completely."

Citing Rubavu's geographic position, Ugirashebuja indicated that border districts face particular challenges, revealing that "such districts are more exposed to corruption-related cases."

"As our fight continues, we must prevent cross-border corruption from reaching our country," he added.

Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere urged the border community to demonstrate a strong culture against corruption as she highlighted that Rwanda is first in the East African Community (EAC), third in Africa, and 43rd globally, in the fight against corruption.

Adria Mukankusi, 42, a businesswoman in Rubavu town, said the situation is improving, though she pointed out that there are corruption cases linked to land and building permits.

"It is declining here in our district, but more efforts and continued coordination are still needed to achieve a corruption-free country," she said.