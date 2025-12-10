Rwanda: Justice Minister Urges More Efforts Against Cross-Border Corruption

9 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Justice minister Emmanuel Ugirashebuja has called for stronger action against cross-border corruption as part of the country's broader efforts to become corruption-free.

Ugirashebuja was speaking to Rubavu residents during the national celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day held on Tuesday, December 9, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District.

"The government remains firmly committed to fighting corruption by all means," the minister said in his remarks. "As Rwandans, we are unique not only because we combat corruption, but because we work to root it out completely."

ALSO READ: Public perception of corruption declines 5% - report

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Citing Rubavu's geographic position, Ugirashebuja indicated that border districts face particular challenges, revealing that "such districts are more exposed to corruption-related cases."

"As our fight continues, we must prevent cross-border corruption from reaching our country," he added.

Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere urged the border community to demonstrate a strong culture against corruption as she highlighted that Rwanda is first in the East African Community (EAC), third in Africa, and 43rd globally, in the fight against corruption.

Adria Mukankusi, 42, a businesswoman in Rubavu town, said the situation is improving, though she pointed out that there are corruption cases linked to land and building permits.

ALSO READ: What makes Rwanda one of the least corrupt countries globally?

"It is declining here in our district, but more efforts and continued coordination are still needed to achieve a corruption-free country," she said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.