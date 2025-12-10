Namibia: Oshakati and Ondangwa Homes Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Damages Property

Severe flooding has submerged homes in areas of Oshakati and Ondangwa following heavy rainfall, forcing some residents to abandon their houses.

This comes after heavy rains on Sunday and yesterday.

Homes in the Ehenye and Ekuku areas at Oshakati are submerged and personal belongings have suffered water damage.

Malakia Salomon, a resident of Ehenye, says his whole yard is under water and his roof is leaking, damaging his personal belongings.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I just moved here a few months ago after buying my new house. I thought all was well and I didn't even think of any possible flooding.

"I had to park my car in my neighbour's yard because of the high levels of water inside my yard. I don't know who to blame - the town council or the contractor - but I guess it's too late now," he says.

Oshakati Town Council spokesperson Martin Kapuka could not be reached for comment yesterday.

At Ondangwa a number of homes in Oluno Extension 1 and Omashaka Proper are also flooded.

Some families at Omashaka Proper had to abandon their homes to seek shelter with relatives.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho in a statement says most parts of the town are flooded.

She advises residents to avoid crossing water where safety cannot be guaranteed.

"Due to the continuous rainfall experienced, you may observe standing water or slow water flow. Please be assured that the council is aware of the situation, and our team is on the ground assessing and providing the necessary assistance.

"We appreciate your patience, cooperation, and continued support as we work to address this matter," Shitalangaho says.

The Namibia Meteorological Service has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the interior with the likelihood of flash floods in the south.

"Please take the necessary precautions," the service says.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.