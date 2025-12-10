Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls On Ministers to Monitor National Programmes to Deliver Timely Service

9 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on ministers to ensure they strongly monitor and evaluate national programmes for timely service delivery.

She said this when she chaired the final Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the advances in job creation, food security, education, health, innovation, governance, and digital development all aligned with the sixth National Developmental Programme.

She said those results can only be achieved through hard work.

She therefore called for tighter coordination between political leaders and administrators.

Effective governance hinges on clear roles, constant communication, and unity of purpose, she said.

"Recent procurement improvements, such as resolving the medication supply bottleneck, are proof that disciplined, well-coordinated action can unlock long-standing problems," she said.

The president reminded the ministers that 2026 will require even greater focus, unity, and urgency to deliver measurable results for every Namibian.

"I wish all members a peaceful festive season and renewed energy as the government continues its mission to uplift communities and grow the nation," she said.

