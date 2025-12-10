Uganda: Police Probe Possible Political Motive in Brutal Attack On Cattle in Mubende

Police in Mubende District have launched investigations into a disturbing case of animal cruelty after eight cows were slashed by unidentified attackers in Katambogo Village, Kiboga Parish, Kigando Subcounty in Kasambya County.

The incident occurred at around 5am when cattle keeper Venansio Kaguhangire went to milk his herd as usual and found six of his cows badly cut and bleeding.

"I have kept cattle for years, but I have never seen anything like this," Kaguhangire told authorities. "Whoever did this wanted to cause maximum damage."

Shocked by the attack, he alerted the LC1 chairperson, who is also a livestock keeper. On inspecting his own kraal, the chairperson discovered that two of his cows had been slashed in a similar manner.

Kaguhangire reported the matter to Mubende Police Station. A team led by the District Scene of Crime Officer visited the kraal, documented the scene, and collected evidence believed to be critical to the probe.

Preliminary accounts from residents suggest the attack may be connected to simmering political tensions in the village.

Kaguhangire is the NRM chairperson at the village level, and locals say he has previously received threats from rivals within the party.

"Voices within the community suggest this may be tied to the bad politics in the area," Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Lameck Kigozi said.

"We understand Kaguhangire had been threatened before by individuals who disagree with him politically."

According to Kigozi, investigators are now piecing together the circumstantial information from residents with forensic clues collected at the scene.

"We strongly believe the leads recovered by our SOCO, together with information from the community, will help us identify and arrest the perpetrators," he said.

Police condemned the nature of the attack, saying the violence used against the animals signals a potential threat to human life.

"The way these animals were cut shows that whoever did this is capable of harming a person. This act was terrible, and we are committed to ensuring those responsible face the law," officers said.

Authorities have urged residents to continue sharing any information that could support the ongoing investigation.