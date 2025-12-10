Kenya's Parliamentary Team Reclaims Tug of War Victory

Kenya's parliamentary team, captained by Honorable Charles Ongo'ndo of Kasipul Constituency, has reclaimed the 15th edition of the Inter-Parliamentary Games Tug of War title.

The team emerged victorious in both the men's and women's categories, winning 2-0 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

From the outset, the Kenyan men's and women's teams displayed exceptional skill and determination, easily outperforming competitors from EALA and South Sudan.

In the women's category, Uganda's parliamentary team, the defending champions, drew their match against South Sudan, while the EALA women's team lost all three of their matches.

Tug of War is a competitive sport in which two teams pull on opposite ends of a rope, with the goal of dragging the opposing team's marker across a center line.

Matches typically involve eight or more members on each side, although team sizes may vary.