Botswana: U.S. Government Donates Essential Medical Supplies to the Ministry of Health

This donation supports a larger U.S. Government commitment totaling approximately BWP 14,076,439.00 in medical and laboratory supplies to support Botswana.

"We recognize that the current shortage of essential medicines places significant stress on health facilities, health workers, and communities across the country," said Chargé d 'Affaires Gunning.

"Botswana asked, and the United States delivered! The United States will stand with the people of Botswana during this challenging time because that's what friends do."

The donated medical supplies aim to bolster the Ministry of Health's emergency response capacity and help alleviate immediate pressures within the health sector.

This contribution underscores the United States' broader commitment to its enduring partnership with Botswana--investing in people, advancing health security, and reinforcing a strong foundation for continued cooperation, trade, and shared prosperity between the two nations.

