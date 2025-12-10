Somalia: Somali PM Meets IRC Chief David Miliband As Drought Crisis Leaves 4.4 Million in Need

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday received International Rescue Committee (IRC) President and CEO David Miliband in Mogadishu during a high-level visit focused on the country's worsening humanitarian crisis.

The two discussed ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and accelerate emergency assistance to communities affected by severe drought, which has left an estimated 4.4 million Somalis in need of urgent aid, according to government figures. Barre expressed deep concern over the scale of the crisis and reiterated his government's commitment to supporting vulnerable populations.

Miliband praised Somalia's ongoing efforts and pledged that the IRC would increase its humanitarian support and continue participating in development programmes. He also said he would advocate Somalia's needs to the international community.

Prime Minister Barre urged the IRC to prioritise sustainable, long-term solutions that help Somali communities build resilience. He noted that the government is keen to work with global partners to ensure Somalis achieve economic and social self-reliance.

Barre presented Miliband -- a former UK foreign secretary and one of the most prominent figures in the global humanitarian sector -- with a ceremonial gift, thanking him for visiting Somalia at a critical moment.

The meeting comes as the Somali government intensifies coordination efforts with aid agencies to address the ongoing drought emergency across the country.