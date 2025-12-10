Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Seize Two Suspected Al-Shabaab Members in Lower Shabelle Raid

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's elite Danab commando unit carried out a planned operation in Towfiq, near Toratorow in the Lower Shabelle region, capturing two alleged Al-Shabaab members, security officials said Tuesday.

The suspects were reportedly involved in extortion and intimidation of local residents, according to officials briefed on the operation.

One of the detainees, identified as Zakariye, was found after interrogation to be the son of Macalin Abdirahman, a senior Al-Shabaab commander long pursued by government forces.

The commandos also seized a motorcycle allegedly used by the militants for transport, along with weapons and other materials believed to have been intended for attacks against civilians.

The raid is part of ongoing operations by Somali security forces aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab's networks, as the federal government reiterates its commitment to restoring security and stability across the country.