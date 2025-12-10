Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Seize Two Suspected Al-Shabaab Members in Lower Shabelle Raid

9 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's elite Danab commando unit carried out a planned operation in Towfiq, near Toratorow in the Lower Shabelle region, capturing two alleged Al-Shabaab members, security officials said Tuesday.

The suspects were reportedly involved in extortion and intimidation of local residents, according to officials briefed on the operation.

One of the detainees, identified as Zakariye, was found after interrogation to be the son of Macalin Abdirahman, a senior Al-Shabaab commander long pursued by government forces.

The commandos also seized a motorcycle allegedly used by the militants for transport, along with weapons and other materials believed to have been intended for attacks against civilians.

The raid is part of ongoing operations by Somali security forces aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab's networks, as the federal government reiterates its commitment to restoring security and stability across the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.