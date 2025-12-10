Congo-Kinshasa: Attacks by Rwanda Broke Peace Deal, Says DR Congo's Tshisekedi

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo accused Rwanda of breaking a new peace agreement days after both countries signed it.

President Felix Tshisekedi spoke to lawmakers on Monday, saying Rwandan forces attacked several places in South Kivu province. This happened after he and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame signed a peace deal on December 4 in Washington, DC.

The Rwandan government has not yet commented on the DR Congo president's statement.

The agreement, which the U.S helped arrange, was meant to end years of fighting between the two countries.

Tshisekedi also said M23, an armed group widely reported to be supported by the Rwandan government, is moving quickly toward a town near the border with Burundi.