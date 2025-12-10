Kenya: Police Launch Search After Four Juveniles Escape From Kisumu Children Remand Home

10 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Kisumu have opened investigations after four juvenile remandees escaped from the Kisumu Children Remand Home on Monday.

The minors, three aged 17 and one aged 13, reportedly fled through the roof of the store within the facility.

As of Tuesday, the four had not yet been rearrested.

According to police, each of the juveniles was facing different charges, including possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate, stealing, burglary and sexual offences.

A manhunt for the escapees was underway on Tuesday.

In Migori County, police in Muhuru Bay arrested a suspect following the fatal assault of a 28-year-old man. The victim, identified as David Odoyo, succumbed to his injuries after an altercation. His body was moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem.

In Londiani, Kericho County, a suspected illicit brewer was arrested after a reveller died from alcohol allegedly purchased from him on October 4, 2025. Police said the suspect would face murder charges.

In Elburgon, Molo Sub-County in Nakuru, a man was found dead on a sofa inside a house after consuming second-generation alcohol believed to have led to his death. The body was taken to the mortuary as investigations continue.

In Kimuchu, Thika, Kiambu County, a man died after being stoned by members of the public who accused him of attempting to steal clothes from a boutique. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Police are probing the incident.

Meanwhile, in Tendwet, Narok County, 67-year-old Richard Kiprotich Koskei died after slipping into a river while attempting to cross. He reportedly hit his head on a stone and died instantly. His body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, and police have launched investigations.

